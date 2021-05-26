Kremlin Spokesman Warns Against High Expectations for Putin-Biden Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday cautioned against high expectations regarding the first meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden.

The leaders are planning to hold a summit in Geneva on June 16.

"I would suggest not to have inordinate expectations regarding that meeting's results, but still consider it to be a very important event in a nuts-and-bolts way," Peskov told reporters.

"Of course, it is unlikely that they will reach understanding on the issues regarding which there are profound disagreements. But, at the same time, it would be wrong to diminish the importance of the meeting. It is very important," Peskov added.