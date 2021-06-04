UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Spokesman Warns Against Inflated Expectations From Putin-Biden Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, scheduled for June 16, is highly important, but one should not expect too much from it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"This is indeed a very important meeting. At the same time, it would be wrong to have inflated expectations," Peskov said, as aired by Russia's Channel One.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the two countries disagree on so many things that "there is no reason to expect any progress in reaching understanding.

"

Both Putin and Biden will have the possibility to raise the topics that each of them prioritizes, Peskov assured.

"The beginning of a top-level dialogue is a very positive sign despite the deplorable state of the bilateral relations. You know that President Putin wants to improve the state of our relations ... But this is only possible with mutual understanding and consideration for each other's interests," Peskov continued.

