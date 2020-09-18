UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Spokesman Wonders Why Bottles From Navalny's Hotel Room Flown Out Of Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 03:06 PM

Kremlin Spokesman Wonders Why Bottles From Navalny's Hotel Room Flown Out of Russia

The Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday questioned why the items that could serve as evidence in the case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny were taken out of the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday questioned why the items that could serve as evidence in the case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny were taken out of the country.

On Thursday, Navalny's official Instagram account said that there were traces of Novichok substance � with which he was allegedly poisoned �on bottles from his room in Xander Hotel in the city of Tomsk. After the staff of Navalny's foundation found out he was hospitalized, they called a lawyer, went up to Navalny's room and began registering, describing and packing everything they saw there, including hotel water bottles.

"We cannot explain it because you know that this bottle, if it existed, was taken out to Germany or elsewhere.

What could be the evidence to prove poisoning was transported. It begs the question, why," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that, according to toxicology experts, if the bottle had traces of nerve agent on it, it would hardly be possible to transport it.

Peskov added that Russia had tried to get the information on the alleged poisoning from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), but this organization is referring Moscow to Germany, where Navalny is being treated. Germany, in turn, refers Russia to the OPCW.

