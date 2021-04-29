UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Spokesperson Says Talks About Replacing SWIFT In Russia Inappropriate

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

Kremlin Spokesperson Says Talks About Replacing SWIFT in Russia Inappropriate

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, April 29 (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Thursday characterized discussion of replacing SWIFT in Russia as out of place, but added that Russia is a self-sufficient country, and the payment system is just one service of many.

"I don't think that hypothetical arguments are appropriate here ... It is probably time for everyone, including Americans, to understand that Russia is a self-sufficient country. Russia is a strong self-sufficient state, and the world is much larger than the United States ... SWIFT ” it is, though dominant, still only one of the services on the financial market," Peskov said, as aired by Russia's Channel One.

SWIFT is an international interbank system for transferring information and making payments.

Its services are used by over 11,000 of the largest organizations in almost all countries of the world.

Recently, there have been multiple reports that Russia may be cut off from the system as one of the tougher Western sanctions. At the end of April, the European Parliament published a draft resolution, which once again proposed to disconnect Russia from SWIFT. However, SWIFT is a private organization and the EU has no control over who is connected to the system.

In response to this threat, Russia created its own payment system. So far, 23 entities from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Germany and Switzerland are connected to it.

Related Topics

Resolution World Russia Parliament Germany Armenia Belarus United States Switzerland Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan April May Market All From

Recent Stories

First Test: Zimbabwe out for 176 at tea

7 minutes ago

Al Nasr Contracting Company donates AED1 million t ..

31 minutes ago

PBC appreciates SC order in Justice Qazi Faez Isa ..

31 minutes ago

NA-249: Shehbaz Sharif asks people to vote respons ..

42 minutes ago

58,479 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

46 minutes ago

Thousands of Filipinos express appreciation to UAE ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.