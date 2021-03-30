UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Still Sees Minsk Accords As Only Basis For Donbas Crisis Settlement

The Minsk agreements are the only basis for settling the Donbas crisis, there is no need to entangle the issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The Minsk agreements are the only basis for settling the Donbas crisis, there is no need to entangle the issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

In his interview with Russia's Argumenty i Fakty newspaper, Peskov noted that the Normandy Four did not make any progress in implementing the Minsk accords since Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took office in 2019. The Kremlin spokesman also qualified as dangerous Kiev's stand on the impossibility to fulfill the agreements.

"I believe there is no need to entangle the situation.

The Minsk set of measures was signed by the Russian president, the French president, the German chancellor and the Ukrainian president, it was also paragraphed by the heads of the two self-proclaimed republics. After that, the document was formalized and spread as a UN document. This is still the only basis for settling the situation in Ukraine's south-east," Peskov told reporters, when asked to explain why he believes the Normandy format "is not having a great time."

"One should just take a look at the document, reread it and see that Kiev has unfortunately failed to implement this," Peskov added.

