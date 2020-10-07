UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Stresses CSTO Member States' Obligations Applicable To Armenia, Not Karabakh

Wed 07th October 2020 | 03:27 PM

Obligations of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states apply to Armenia, but not Karabakh, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Obligations of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states apply to Armenia, but not Karabakh, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has recently stressed that Russia has certain obligations to Armenia, as a CSTO nation.

"These obligations are related to security guarantees. If a CSTO member state is subject to any aggression or any external attack, then signatories of the deal are obligated to protect this country .

.. This is all about Armenia, the president has explained this quite clearly. CSTO obligations do not cover Karabakh," Peskov explained.

The Kremlin spokesman also expressed concerns over Syrian militants presence in the combat area.

When asked if Russia could take any steps to counter the militants, Peskov said he was "currently unaware of it."

The Kremlin does not confirm the claims that the Azerbaijani-Armenian military conflict has expanded beyond Nagorno-Karabakh, Peskov added.

