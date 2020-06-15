Kremlin Stresses Espionage Charges Against US Citizen Whelan Proven in Court

Charges against US citizen Paul Whelan, sentenced by the Moscow City Court to 16 years in a high-security prison for being engaged in espionage, were proven in court, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Charges against US citizen Paul Whelan, sentenced by the Moscow City Court to 16 years in a high-security prison for being engaged in espionage, were proven in court, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No, this is impossible. He was sentenced through a court decision, and the court ruling explains everything. He faced charges that were proven in court and accepted by court," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Whelan could be considered a "political hostage."

After the court announced the judgment, Whelan's lawyer said the ex-US marine, insisting on his innocence, could be exchanged for Russian nationals Konstantin Yaroshenko or Viktor Bout, serving sentences in US jails.

Asked to comment on the possibility of an exchange, Peskov stressed this was not a thing Kremlin was in charge with.

"The Kremlin does not deal with such issues. In this case, I do not provide any comment either on the ruling or on this situation in particular," Peskov said, commenting on the lawyer's claim that the Kremlin and the Russian Foreign Ministry would focus on Whelan's fate.