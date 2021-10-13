(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Russia has never deployed any military units to Ukraine's south-east, Kiev should deal with the crisis in Donbas on its own, and this can only be achieved through implementation of the Minsk agreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We have no military units on the territory of Ukraine's south-east, we have never had any and will never have. Ukraine should deal with the situation in its south-east independently, and this can only be done through implementation of the Minsk set of measures," Peskov told reporters.