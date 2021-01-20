UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Stresses Putin's Ideology Centers Around Russians' Well-Being, Not Foreign Nations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The ideology of Russian President Vladimir Putin centers around Russians' well-being, not some developments abroad, and this is exactly what the Russian foreign policy is based on, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

This came as a comment to a recent claim by ex-US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, who accused Putin of being motivated by "a set of orthodox, illiberal, antidemocratic, anti-Western ideas."

"No, Putin's ideology cannot center around foreign nations. Putin's ideology focuses on development, stability and prosperity of Russia and every Russia. Our foreign policy aims, foreign policy ideology and relations with other nations are based on this key goal. Everything should serve the interests of Russia and Russians," Peskov said at a briefing.

