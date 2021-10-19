Kremlin Stresses Russia Committed to Arms Control Obligations

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Russia does not act beyond its arms control obligations and is implementing measures to ensure national security in light of the US missile defense program, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The fact is, the United States is also testing supersonic weapons. For more than a year, their military budget has allocated funds for this purpose. Russia does not anyhow act beyond its international arms control obligations, it takes measures ... to ensure its security, including amid the steps taken by the US," Peskov told reporters.