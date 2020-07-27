Kremlin Stresses Russia Is Not Side to Donbas Conflict, Cannot Guarantee Ceasefire

Russia is not a side to the conflict in Ukraine's south-east and cannot be referred to as a guarantor of the ceasefire agreement implementation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, when asked on what conditions Kremlin could guarantee the ceasefire, and whether Moscow will agree to initial the deal at the level of Normandy Four presidents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Russia is not a side to the conflict in Ukraine's south-east and cannot be referred to as a guarantor of the ceasefire agreement implementation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, when asked on what conditions Kremlin could guarantee the ceasefire, and whether Moscow will agree to initial the deal at the level of Normandy Four presidents.

"Initialing [the agreement] at the Normandy-format level is one thing, but as for any guarantees by Russia, I do not think it is possible to discuss this, since Russia is not a party to the conflict in Ukraine's south-east," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman praised the self-proclaimed republics' decision to mention "continuous" ceasefire in their decrees.

"This is a significant positive development toward strengthening mutual trust and de-escalating tensions along the contact line. In this case, it it important for both sides to fully implement the obligations and stick to the agreements," Peskov noted.