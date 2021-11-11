UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Stresses Russia Not Involved In Migration Crisis On Belarusian-Polish Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

Kremlin Stresses Russia Not Involved in Migration Crisis on Belarusian-Polish Border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Russia is not involved in the migration crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, also stressing that Moscow is making attempts to assist conflict resolution through contacts with authorities.

"The Polish prime minister (Mateusz Morawiecki) was the first to make claims about Russia's alleged involvement. I already commented on the statements yesterday. Russia has nothing to do with the developments on the Belarusian-Polish border," Peskov told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin maintains contact with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, the Kremlin spokesman continued.

"As all the other countries, Russia is trying to make effort toward resolution of this situation. The president is constantly in contact with his Belarusian counterpart. Indeed, yesterday, the president held a phone conversation with acting German Chancellor (Angela Merkel). The conversation focused on the border developments," Peskov continued.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Moscow Russia German Vladimir Putin Belarus Poland Angela Merkel Border All

Recent Stories

First look of Sinf-e-Aahan unveils ‘women of ste ..

First look of Sinf-e-Aahan unveils ‘women of steel’

6 minutes ago
 PCB plans to launch women’s PSL in Asia

PCB plans to launch women’s PSL in Asia

35 minutes ago
 Russia Records 40,759 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 40,759 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

57 minutes ago
 Russian Finance Ministry Negotiating Taxation Deal ..

Russian Finance Ministry Negotiating Taxation Deal Amendments With Switzerland

57 minutes ago
 Pandemic sees criminals target online shoppers: Eu ..

Pandemic sees criminals target online shoppers: Europol

57 minutes ago
 Russia, US to Hold Visa Consultations Next Week in ..

Russia, US to Hold Visa Consultations Next Week in Vienna - Russian Diplomat

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.