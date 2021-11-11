Kremlin Stresses Russia Not Involved in Migration Crisis on Belarusian-Polish Border

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Russia is not involved in the migration crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, also stressing that Moscow is making attempts to assist conflict resolution through contacts with authorities.

"The Polish prime minister (Mateusz Morawiecki) was the first to make claims about Russia's alleged involvement. I already commented on the statements yesterday. Russia has nothing to do with the developments on the Belarusian-Polish border," Peskov told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin maintains contact with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, the Kremlin spokesman continued.

"As all the other countries, Russia is trying to make effort toward resolution of this situation. The president is constantly in contact with his Belarusian counterpart. Indeed, yesterday, the president held a phone conversation with acting German Chancellor (Angela Merkel). The conversation focused on the border developments," Peskov continued.