Kremlin Stresses Russia, Ukraine Were Never at War

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov welcomed on Wednesday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement that Kiev wants peace with Russia but noted that the countries were actually never at war.

Reporters asked the Kremlin spokesman to comment on Zelenskyy's announcement he would like to discuss peace with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This is certainly a great proclamation, the aspiration to achieve peace should be only welcomed, but the point is, Ukraine and Russia were never at war, thanks God, and I believe there is no need to discuss peace between Ukraine and Russia, even though Ukraine caused a significant damage to the bilateral relations," Peskov told reporters.

Instead, it is necessary to achieve peace on the Ukrainian territory, this is why Russia makes relevant effort through the Normandy Four format, Kremlin spokesman continued.

Donbas conflict cannot be on the agenda at potential Putin-Zelenskyy negotiations, since Moscow is not a party to the conflict, Peskov concluded.