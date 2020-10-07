Kremlin Stresses Russia Wants to Shed Light on Navalny Case

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on the invitation for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) experts to visit Russia, that Moscow really wanted to shed light on the situation with opposition figure Alexey Navalny

On Tuesday, the OPCW said that a substance similar to the Novichok nerve agent, but not included on the lists of banned chemicals, was found in Navalny's body. The German government believes that the OPCW's statement confirms his poisoning with a Novichok group substance.

"Russia sought technical cooperation, it did the same thing as Germany did. Germany requested cooperation, and it received some information from the OPCW, we do not know what exactly, we are only aware of the outlines that were released, no concrete information was made public," Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia was waiting for OPCW reaction.

"This is why we invited them [OPCW] experts. We wanted them to find something there. Russia sincerely wants to shed light on all the circumstances, the reasons and the essence of what happened in Omsk," Peskov added.