UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Stresses Russia Wants To Shed Light On Navalny Case

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 04:28 PM

Kremlin Stresses Russia Wants to Shed Light on Navalny Case

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on the invitation for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) experts to visit Russia, that Moscow really wanted to shed light on the situation with opposition figure Alexey Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on the invitation for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) experts to visit Russia, that Moscow really wanted to shed light on the situation with opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

On Tuesday, the OPCW said that a substance similar to the Novichok nerve agent, but not included on the lists of banned chemicals, was found in Navalny's body. The German government believes that the OPCW's statement confirms his poisoning with a Novichok group substance.

"Russia sought technical cooperation, it did the same thing as Germany did. Germany requested cooperation, and it received some information from the OPCW, we do not know what exactly, we are only aware of the outlines that were released, no concrete information was made public," Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia was waiting for OPCW reaction.

"This is why we invited them [OPCW] experts. We wanted them to find something there. Russia sincerely wants to shed light on all the circumstances, the reasons and the essence of what happened in Omsk," Peskov added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Visit Germany Omsk Same All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UNESCO-Huawei Partnered to Provide Artificial Inte ..

14 minutes ago

Grand Mufti of North Macedonia joins World Muslim ..

16 minutes ago

OPPO F17 Pro’s 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge will ma ..

17 minutes ago

Sale miss playoffs as Worcester match called off a ..

3 minutes ago

Greek Court Declares Golden Dawn Party Criminal Gr ..

3 minutes ago

Shibli stresses for coordinated mechanism to addre ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.