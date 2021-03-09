UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Stresses Russian Officials Are Not Forced To Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 03:57 PM

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that he is not aware if Russian presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin was vaccinated against the coronavirus, and stressed that presidential administration staffers were not forced to be inoculated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that he is not aware if Russian presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin was vaccinated against the coronavirus, and stressed that presidential administration staffers were not forced to be inoculated.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has recently announced that Oreshkin has contracted the coronavirus. Reporters asked Peskov at a daily briefing if Oreshkin was vaccinated, if presidential administration staffers are eager to get the vaccine, and how those of them who have no antibodies yet are encouraged to be inoculated.

"Oreshkin has contracted the coronavirus indeed. Frankly speaking, I do not know if he was vaccinated or not," Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, all the presidential administration officials understand that vaccination is necessary for actively engaging in the everyday work.

"At the same time, this is absolutely voluntary, it cannot be and is not obligatory," Peskov stressed.

