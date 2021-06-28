UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Stresses Vaccination Against COVID-19 Not Compulsory In Russia

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 02:30 PM

Kremlin Stresses Vaccination Against COVID-19 Not Compulsory in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) There is no compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 in Russia either de jure or de facto, although regional authorities implement decisions related only to those employed in specific sectors, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

"Vaccination is not mandatory for Russian citizens at this stage.

Regions introduce conditions for those employed in some areas, being vaccinated is such a condition. But this cannot be described as compulsory vaccination for all citizens. The situation is like this both de jure and de facto," Peskov told reporters.

