MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The Kremlin has received a letter from the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, which demands a probe into the facts mentioned in the Pandora papers, and a relevant department is already studying it, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"A relevant department in the Kremlin has received letters from the Novaya Gazeta. The department is already working on these appeals," Peskov told reporters.