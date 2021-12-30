UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Suggests Listening To Voices In Kiev That Do Not Record Russian Military Buildup

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021 | 04:09 PM

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday suggested listening to those people in Kiev who say that there is no buildup of the Russian military at the state border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday suggested listening to those people in Kiev who say that there is no buildup of the Russian military at the state border.

"You know that there are different opinions on this matter, for example, the opinions of representatives of the Ukrainian leadership, some (statements) that have been published recently, on the contrary, say that they do not record any extraordinary buildup of Russian troops near the border, that would cause concern on the Ukrainian side. You need to pay attention to such statements too," Peskov told reporters.

