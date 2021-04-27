UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Suggests Police Visits To Journalists Linked To Misuse Of Press ID During Rally

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The Kremlin suggested on Tuesday that police visits to several reporters were linked to last week's unauthorized rally in Moscow, when non-journalists used press IDs.

Earlier today, police reportedly visited two journalists, who covered an April 21 unauthorized rally in Moscow, at their homes and summoned them to police stations, requesting their press cards and their editorial assignments for that day.

"We have seen this information, but do not know exactly what this work of the police was about. I can assume that there was a case in which a non-journalist was at an illegal demonstration with a press ID, i.

e., they received a press ID while not being a journalist. I do not rule out any relation here. Probably the journalist community should pay attention to it. Maybe it is necessary to appeal to the media that issued this press ID," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

According to the official, the situation with non-journalists using press IDs needs to verified, as it is "a flagrant fact."

When asked about the Russian president's stance on the issue, Peskov said that there is a media law which regulates the press' work.

