Kremlin Supports Expansion of International Cooperation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Moscow supports expansion of international cooperation amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that "we are all in the same boat."

"In any case, international cooperation is very important in a fight against coronavirus, and, in fact, on the example of Italy, President [Vladimir] Putin showed that he attached significance to this [cooperation].

No country can beat such pandemic alone. We need to assist each other and come up with mutual efforts. This is very important because we are all in the same boat and we must overcome this challenge together," Peskov said.

Earlier in the day, Russian military planes delivered equipment and around 100 experts to Italy to provide the country with help amid the COVID-19 pandemic.