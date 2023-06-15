UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Supports Holding Conversation Between Putin, European Leaders

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 11:47 PM

Kremlin Supports Holding Conversation Between Putin, European Leaders

It would be good to organize phone conversations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and European leaders so they can find out about the current affairs at first-hand, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) It would be good to organize phone conversations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and European leaders so they can find out about the current affairs at first-hand, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron have said that they plan to talk to Putin.

According to Peskov, such statements of European leaders indicate just to their "hypothetical intention".

"Maybe it would even be good if such communication took place in order to find out our position from first-hand. Maybe, if even for a second, this would allow Berlin ... to soberly assess the situation," Peskov said in an interview with Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin.

The spokesman added that talking to each other is absolutely okay even in "the hardest times."

Related Topics

Russia Berlin Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

Spain to Push for Common Minimum Corporate Tax in ..

Spain to Push for Common Minimum Corporate Tax in EU During Presidency - Prime M ..

33 seconds ago
 European Commission to Ban Chinese 5G Suppliers Fr ..

European Commission to Ban Chinese 5G Suppliers From Own Network - Commissioner

3 minutes ago
 Turkey Conducts International Military Drills Invo ..

Turkey Conducts International Military Drills Involving Drones - Reports

3 minutes ago
 NADRA Chairman to be appointed on merit: Minister ..

NADRA Chairman to be appointed on merit: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah

34 seconds ago
 Maryam visits youth coordinator Kirmani's residenc ..

Maryam visits youth coordinator Kirmani's residence

36 seconds ago
 Aizaz lauds govt's efforts for expanding trade tie ..

Aizaz lauds govt's efforts for expanding trade ties with regional, neighboring c ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.