Kremlin Supports Holding Conversation Between Putin, European Leaders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) It would be good to organize phone conversations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and European leaders so they can find out about the current affairs at first-hand, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron have said that they plan to talk to Putin.

According to Peskov, such statements of European leaders indicate just to their "hypothetical intention".

"Maybe it would even be good if such communication took place in order to find out our position from first-hand. Maybe, if even for a second, this would allow Berlin ... to soberly assess the situation," Peskov said in an interview with Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin.

The spokesman added that talking to each other is absolutely okay even in "the hardest times."