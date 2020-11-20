Kremlin Supports Idea of Strict Punishment for Insulting Memory of War Victims

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The Kremlin supports the idea of the head of Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, that punishment for insulting the memory of war victims should be very strict, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"This [honoring the memory of the fallen] is a very important duty of our country, a sacred duty," Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on Bastrykin's words that everyone who was disparaging the memory of the fallen in the WWII was to be held responsible.

"Indeed, everyone who does that should be punished strictly according to the law, to our law. As for other countries, and you have mentioned some potential occurrences in other countries, Russia will, of course continue working actively across the world with its partners in terms of cooperation on commemoration," Peskov said.