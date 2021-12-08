Kremlin Sure Nuland Understands Impossible to Recreate Soviet Union:spokesman Dmitry Peskov

UrduPoint.com

The Kremlin is sure that US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland understands that it is impossible to recreate the Soviet Union, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The Kremlin is sure that US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland understands that it is impossible to recreate the Soviet Union, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Nuland has said that Washington is worried that Russian President Vladimir Putin aims to recreate the Soviet Union.

"In general, Nuland is well versed in Russian issues and in all the nuances of the post-Soviet space, and I am convinced that Nuland, just like us, and just like other specialists, understands perfectly well that the restoration of the Soviet Union is impossible," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added none of the organizations in the post-Soviet space is an attempt to recreate the Soviet Union.

