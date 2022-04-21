Kremlin Surprised Zelenskyy Not Informed About Draft Document Sent by Russia

The Kremlin does not understand why Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not been informed about a draft document sent by Russian negotiators to the Ukrainian side, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The Kremlin does not understand why Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not been informed about a draft document sent by Russian negotiators to the Ukrainian side, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"As I said yesterday, our wording in the latest version was handed over to our opponents - the Ukrainian negotiating delegation. Now we will wait for an answer. Although we heard Zelenskyy's statement that he did not receive and did not see any texts, which also raises certain questions - why is Zelenskyy not being reported on our text options," Peskov told reporters.