UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Surprised Zelenskyy Not Informed About Draft Document Sent By Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2022 | 03:56 PM

Kremlin Surprised Zelenskyy Not Informed About Draft Document Sent by Russia

The Kremlin does not understand why Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not been informed about a draft document sent by Russian negotiators to the Ukrainian side, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The Kremlin does not understand why Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not been informed about a draft document sent by Russian negotiators to the Ukrainian side, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"As I said yesterday, our wording in the latest version was handed over to our opponents - the Ukrainian negotiating delegation. Now we will wait for an answer. Although we heard Zelenskyy's statement that he did not receive and did not see any texts, which also raises certain questions - why is Zelenskyy not being reported on our text options," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Meta introduces special designed Earth Day sticker ..

Meta introduces special designed Earth Day stickers and features across their pl ..

30 minutes ago
 Now save up to 25% at over 500 restaurants in Paki ..

Now save up to 25% at over 500 restaurants in Pakistan by using JazzCash in Rama ..

40 minutes ago
 Experts term better coordination,policy consistenc ..

Experts term better coordination,policy consistence imperative to economic growt ..

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan Red Crescent initiates Red talk session a ..

Pakistan Red Crescent initiates Red talk session at boys degree college Gilgit

43 minutes ago
 Youth puts house on fire over dispute

Youth puts house on fire over dispute

45 minutes ago
 Sharjeel Inam Memon appointed as provincial minist ..

Sharjeel Inam Memon appointed as provincial minister

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.