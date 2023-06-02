MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The Kremlin took note of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement about Yerevan not being Moscow's ally in the Ukraine conflict, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Pashinyan has said that Armenia is not Russia's ally in the Ukraine conflict, adding that this situation directly affects Yerevan.

"We take note of it. This is an important statement. We know that there are certain nuances in Armenia's approaches to the conflict around Ukraine, we take them into account, we know them. But, of course, we continue to develop our allied relations with Armenia," Peskov told reporters.