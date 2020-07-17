Kremlin Takes Note of Proposal to Postpone Immoral Regiment March in Honor of Veterans

The Kremlin has taken note of the proposal to postpone the Immortal Regiment march in honor of the war veterans, and Russian President Vladimir Putin is also aware of that, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The Kremlin has taken note of the proposal to postpone the Immortal Regiment march in honor of the war veterans, and Russian President Vladimir Putin is also aware of that, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Immortal Regiment organizers announced on Thursday that the march would not be held on July 26, the scheduled date, due to the epidemiological situation. Prominent Russian actor Vasily Lanovoy, who chairs the Immortal Regiment's central headquarters, proposed holding the event on May 9, 2021.

"We have paid attention to that.

Of course, the president has been briefed on this initiative of the organizers of the Immortal Regiment," Peskov told reporters, noting that their opinion will certainly be taken into consideration when making decisions on the march.

"Epidemiological situations are not the same in different regions. There are no common conditions for holding the event at a due level. This is exactly what the organizers were talking about yesterday," Peskov added.

Putin will make a statement on the matter if he considers it necessary, the Kremlin spokesman noted.