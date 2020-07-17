UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Takes Note Of Proposal To Postpone Immoral Regiment March In Honor Of Veterans

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 07:03 PM

Kremlin Takes Note of Proposal to Postpone Immoral Regiment March in Honor of Veterans

The Kremlin has taken note of the proposal to postpone the Immortal Regiment march in honor of the war veterans, and Russian President Vladimir Putin is also aware of that, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The Kremlin has taken note of the proposal to postpone the Immortal Regiment march in honor of the war veterans, and Russian President Vladimir Putin is also aware of that, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Immortal Regiment organizers announced on Thursday that the march would not be held on July 26, the scheduled date, due to the epidemiological situation. Prominent Russian actor Vasily Lanovoy, who chairs the Immortal Regiment's central headquarters, proposed holding the event on May 9, 2021.

"We have paid attention to that.

Of course, the president has been briefed on this initiative of the organizers of the Immortal Regiment," Peskov told reporters, noting that their opinion will certainly be taken into consideration when making decisions on the march.

"Epidemiological situations are not the same in different regions. There are no common conditions for holding the event at a due level. This is exactly what the organizers were talking about yesterday," Peskov added.

Putin will make a statement on the matter if he considers it necessary, the Kremlin spokesman noted.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Same March May July Event

Recent Stories

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

27 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

2 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 6,406 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 ..

3 hours ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

3 hours ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.