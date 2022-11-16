UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Takes Note Of US' Restrained Reaction To Missile Incident In Poland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2022 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Washington's reaction to the missile incident in Poland was restrained, it contrasted with the statements of a number of other countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"It makes sense to draw attention to the restrained and more professional reaction of the US side and US President (Joe Biden) .

.. Once again, I want to draw attention to the rather restrained reaction of the Americans, which contrasted with the absolutely hysterical reaction of the Polish side and other countries," Peskov told reporters.

Warsaw could have been more restrained and professional when talking about potentially dangerous topics, the official added.

