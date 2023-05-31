UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Takes Note Of West Not Condemning Kiev's Drone Attack On Moscow, Moscow Region

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin Takes Note of West Not Condemning Kiev's Drone Attack on Moscow, Moscow Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The Kremlin has taken note of the West not condemning the drone attack by Ukraine targeting civilian facilities in Moscow and the Moscow region, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine attacked the Russian capital with eight unmanned aerial vehicles, adding that all drones were shot down.

"We saw the reaction from London, from Washington, once again took note for ourselves of the absence of any condemnation. Of course, we would prefer at least some words of condemnation," Peskov told reporters.

