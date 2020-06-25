UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Thanks Kyrgyz Leader Missing V-Day Parade Due To COVID-19 Detected In Delegation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 04:53 PM

Russia is grateful to Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov who decided to abstain from attending the Victory Parade in Moscow after members of his delegation tested positive for COVID-19, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Russia is grateful to Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov who decided to abstain from attending the Victory Parade in Moscow after members of his delegation tested positive for COVID-19, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Jeenbekov decided to miss the Victory Parade, honoring the 75th anniversary of World War II, as two members of the Kyrgyz delegation tested positive for the coronavirus upon their arrival to the Russian capital.

"We are really grateful to the Kyrgyz president and the delegation for their arrival to Moscow for the parade .

.. Unfortunately, several infected persons were detected in the delegation through a routine testing procedure, and the Kyrgyz president made a decision not to attend the parade in order not to put at risk the health of veterans ... and other heads of state who attended the parade. We are very grateful for this decision," Peskov told reporters, adding that top-level contacts will continue, as agreed through diplomatic channels.

