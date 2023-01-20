UrduPoint.com

Kremlin To Closely Monitor Possible Arms Supplies To Kiev From Latin America

January 20, 2023



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Moscow will closely monitor the situation with possible arms supplies to Kiev from Latin America, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) head Gen. Laura Richardson said that the US is seeking to replace Russian military equipment in nine nations in South America, and to either donate it to Ukraine or switch it out for US equipment.

"Nowadays it is generally difficult to imagine anything that could come as a surprise. But here it is very important, let's say, legal and legal restrictions on some supplies to third countries, because any supplies... are conditioned by certain obligations of those countries that receive military equipment. Therefore, of course, we will monitor this very closely," Peskov said, answering a question whether this statement came as a surprise to the Kremlin and whether there is confidence in Latin American partners on this matter.

