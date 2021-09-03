Kremlin to Consider Appeal of Media on Foreign Agents' Legislation

(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The Kremlin will consider the appeal of media outlets with a proposal to amend the legislation on foreign agents as it is constructive, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday.

"Surely. There is an appeal, it is much more constructive.

This is no longer a demand that was previously voiced, but a constructive proposal, therefore, of course, we will consider them if it is possible to implement it," Peskov said.

Russian Dozhd broadcaster (designated as a foreign media agent in Russia) published on Wednesday an open appeal to the country's authorities, demanding the current list of media labeled as foreign agents be annulled and the law on foreign agents amended.