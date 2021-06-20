UrduPoint.com
Kremlin To Disclose Details About Next Week's Q&A Session With Putin In 'Due Time'

Kremlin to Disclose Details About Next Week's Q&A Session With Putin in 'Due Time'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) The Kremlin will reveal details about next week's annual Q&A session, dubbed "Direct Line With Vladimir Putin," in due course, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that the Russian president would hold the Direct Line on June 30.

Citizens can submit their questions either via a special mobile application and text or MMS messages or through the show's website and social networks starting from Sunday.

"We will inform [everyone] in due course," Peskov said.

The tradition of holding live Q&A sessions to field questions from the public was introduced by Putin during his first term as the Russian president in 2001.

