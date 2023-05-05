UrduPoint.com

Kremlin To Forgo Traditional Reception On Victory Day This Year - Peskov

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Kremlin to Forgo Traditional Reception on Victory Day This Year - Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday that the Kremlin administration decided not to hold the traditional reception in the Kremlin on the occasion of Victory Day on May 9

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday that the Kremlin administration decided not to hold the traditional reception in the Kremlin on the occasion of Victory Day on May 9.

"No," Peskov said when asked whether a solemn reception was planned at the Kremlin on May 9.

On Wednesday, Moscow accused Ukraine of attempting to strike the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin using two drones, which were downed mid-air without causing damage to people or property. Kiev denies any involvement in the attack.

Victory Day is a major Russian holiday that commemorates the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945. Since 1945, a parade of service people and military equipment has been held on Red Square to honor the memory of Soviet citizens who died during World War II. On the same day, the Russian president traditionally meets in the Kremlin with war veterans of the Great Patriotic War.

