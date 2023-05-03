Kremlin to Inform Later if Putin Continues to Work From Novo-Ogaryovo Residence

The Kremlin will inform whether President Vladimir Putin will continue to work from the Novo-Ogaryovo residence on Thursday or will be in the Kremlin, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The Kremlin will inform whether President Vladimir Putin will continue to work from the Novo-Ogaryovo residence on Thursday or will be in the Kremlin, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We will inform in a timely manner," Peskov said.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that Kiev attempted to strike Putin's Kremlin residence overnight with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).