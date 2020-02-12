UrduPoint.com
Kremlin To Make Judgments On Zelenskyy's Office New Head When Actions Follow, Not Words

It will be possible to assess how the appointment of Ukraine's new presidential office head will influence the Donbas crisis settlement only after some real steps are made, while statements are not enough, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) It will be possible to assess how the appointment of Ukraine's new presidential office head will influence the Donbas crisis settlement only after some real steps are made, while statements are not enough, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Andrii Yermak, the new head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, said earlier in the day that Kiev was ready to fulfill all the agreements reached at the latest Normandy Four summit in Paris.

"It will be possible to judge by specific actions and decisions," Peskov told reporters.

