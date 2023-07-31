Kremlin to Monitor Saudi-Hosted Talks on Ukraine - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The Kremlin will be monitoring talks on Ukraine hosted by Saudi Arabia to understand what goals are being set there, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Wall Street Journal has reported that Saudi Arabia intends to host talks on Ukraine in early August and invited 30 countries, but not Russia.

"Without doubt, Russia will be monitoring this meeting. We should understand what goals are set and what, in fact, the organizers are planning to talk about," Peskov said.