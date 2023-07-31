Open Menu

Kremlin To Monitor Saudi-Hosted Talks On Ukraine - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Kremlin to Monitor Saudi-Hosted Talks on Ukraine - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The Kremlin will be monitoring talks on Ukraine hosted by Saudi Arabia to understand what goals are being set there, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Wall Street Journal has reported that Saudi Arabia intends to host talks on Ukraine in early August and invited 30 countries, but not Russia.

"Without doubt, Russia will be monitoring this meeting. We should understand what goals are set and what, in fact, the organizers are planning to talk about," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Saudi Arabia August

Recent Stories

Muslim woman assaulted, beaten in public in India’s Ujjain city

29 minutes ago
 Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ co ..

Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ convention in Bajaur

51 minutes ago
 DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real esta ..

DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real estate transactions in H1 2023

1 hour ago
 Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame ..

Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame Tussauds in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘ ..

Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘Sustainability Guide’

2 hours ago
 H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister ..

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister for Foreign Affairs & Interna ..

2 hours ago
Masdar explores developing 2GW clean energy in Mal ..

Masdar explores developing 2GW clean energy in Malaysia amid Asia expansion

2 hours ago
 Dubai Airports welcomes first flight at DXB Termin ..

Dubai Airports welcomes first flight at DXB Terminal 3

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Prosecution summons lawyer for fabricati ..

Abu Dhabi Prosecution summons lawyer for fabricating fake case, attributing it t ..

3 hours ago
 BISE Multan announces matric results 2023 today

BISE Multan announces matric results 2023 today

3 hours ago
 BISE Gujranwala announces matric results 2023 toda ..

BISE Gujranwala announces matric results 2023 today

3 hours ago
 BISE Bahawalpur announces matric results 2023 toda ..

BISE Bahawalpur announces matric results 2023 today

3 hours ago

More Stories From World