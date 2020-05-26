Kremlin to Soon Make Statement on Format of Upcoming SCO Summit - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The Kremlin will soon make a statement on the possibility to hold the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and on its format, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We will make an announcement in the coming days. We will be ready to clarify the situation," Peskov told reporters.

The SCO and BRICS summit are expected to be held from July 21-23 in St. Petersburg.