Kremlin to Understand If Abe Postpones Visit to Russia Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The Russian authorities would understand possible decision of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to postpone his visit to Moscow, during which he planned to attend the May 9 celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Nazi Germany's surrender in World War II, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The Russian authorities would understand possible decision of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to postpone his visit to Moscow, during which he planned to attend the May 9 celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Nazi Germany's surrender in World War II, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Japanese media reported that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was considering the possible postponement of his visit to Moscow amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Japanese state-run Kyodo news agency, Tokyo and Moscow started to discuss the postponement of Abe's visit.

"Of course, we understand such decisions," said Peskov.

He added that he was unaware "whether there were any notes on this issue sent via diplomatic channels."

