Kremlin to Wait for Official End of Vote Counting in US Before Sending Congratulations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot congratulate the new US leader while the vote count is continuing, some states are recounting, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

On Monday, the US General Services Administration told the team of Democratic challenger Joe Biden that the administration of incumbent Donald Trump was ready to start the formal transition process.

Trump tweeted that he had instructed his team to start the transition but did not concede.

"No, this [the beginning of the formal transition] is not enough. You know that the discussion is ongoing as well as the recount in some states, without which the results of the election cannot be officially declared," Peskov told reporters.