MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The Kremlin took note of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's interview and supports his approach to building international relations on the principles of equality and non-interference in each other's internal affairs, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We paid attention to a rather detailed interview with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, which he gave on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the launch of the comprehensive modernization program of the Kingdom, Vision 2030. And we paid attention to his words about Riyadh's commitment to the central role of the United Nations in world affairs, as well as building international relations on the basis of the principles of equality, mutual respect, fair consideration of national interests and non-interference in each other's internal affairs," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman said that Russia fully supports this kind of approach.

"President Vladimir Putin is a convinced and consistent supporter of this attitude towards the main framework of international affairs," Peskov said.

The spokesman also said that Russia is ready to further promote the entire range of bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia, including via the implementation of the agreements that were reached during Putin's latest visit to Riyadh.