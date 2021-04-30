UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Took Note Of Saudi Crown Prince's Interview, Backs His Approach To World Affairs

Sumaira FH 37 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 03:54 PM

Kremlin Took Note of Saudi Crown Prince's Interview, Backs his Approach to World Affairs

The Kremlin took note of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's interview and supports his approach to building international relations on the principles of equality and non-interference in each other's internal affairs, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The Kremlin took note of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's interview and supports his approach to building international relations on the principles of equality and non-interference in each other's internal affairs, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We paid attention to a rather detailed interview with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, which he gave on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the launch of the comprehensive modernization program of the Kingdom, Vision 2030. And we paid attention to his words about Riyadh's commitment to the central role of the United Nations in world affairs, as well as building international relations on the basis of the principles of equality, mutual respect, fair consideration of national interests and non-interference in each other's internal affairs," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman said that Russia fully supports this kind of approach.

"President Vladimir Putin is a convinced and consistent supporter of this attitude towards the main framework of international affairs," Peskov said.

The spokesman also said that Russia is ready to further promote the entire range of bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia, including via the implementation of the agreements that were reached during Putin's latest visit to Riyadh.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia Riyadh Visit Saudi Vladimir Putin Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman

Recent Stories

Navalny network added to Russian extremist list

6 minutes ago

16 shops sealed over violation of SOPs in Sukkur

6 minutes ago

Wizz Air CEO calls on Aviation minister Ghulam Sar ..

6 minutes ago

Euro area inflation up in April`

8 minutes ago

19 persons with minor offences released from jail

8 minutes ago

France to offer Covid jabs to all adults from June ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.