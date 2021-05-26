UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Trusts Belarus' Statement On Hamas' Ryanair Plane Bomb Threat

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:33 PM

Kremlin Trusts Belarus' Statement on Hamas' Ryanair Plane Bomb Threat

The Kremlin sees no reason not to trust Minsk's statements saying that Hamas movement was behind the Ryanair plane bomb threat, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The Kremlin sees no reason not to trust Minsk's statements saying that Hamas movement was behind the Ryanair plane bomb threat, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"As far as we understand, they [Belarus] did not make the plane land on its own initiative, it was guided by regulations applied in the event of a threat. We see no reason not to trust the Belarusian side" Peskov told reporters, asked if the Kremlin trusts the statements.

The Kremlin is also aware that Hamas rejected the accusations, Peskov added.

"An attempt to understand what happened should be made. We have seen a statement by the Belarusian head of state, who said that the message was received from Switzerland. Therefore, if this is not true, I believe someone will refute this, but we have not seen any refutation so far. So far, we have not even seen any statements by European nations on desire to somehow sort it all out," Peskov continued.

