Kremlin Trusts Virology Experts' Opinion About Efficiency Of Russian COVID-19 Vaccines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 12:39 PM

The Kremlin cannot assess the efficiency of Russian vaccines against the coronavirus but trusts expert conclusions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, pointing to President Vladimir Putin's appreciation of the registered vaccines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The Kremlin cannot assess the efficiency of Russian vaccines against the coronavirus but trusts expert conclusions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, pointing to President Vladimir Putin's appreciation of the registered vaccines.

"The Kremlin cannot make any assessment about the efficiency of the vaccine, but we have 100 percent trust in the conclusions of our virology experts and experts from the Gamaleya research institute who published the results of their studies [confirming over 90% efficiency of Sputnik V vaccine] mere days ago," Peskov said in an interview with RT Russia.

Putin highly appreciates both Sputnik V, which is Russia's first registered COVID-19 vaccine, and the vaccine developed by the Vector research center, the Kremlin spokesman added.

"He has great expectations regarding the third vaccine. The president will certainly make an announcement when he gets vaccinated," Peskov assured.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Russia will start COVID-19 vaccine production in several weeks or even days, with mass immunization expected to start in the coming months.

