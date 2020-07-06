UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin: Ukrainian Military's Statement About Combat Readiness With Russia Nonsense

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 04:36 PM

Kremlin: Ukrainian Military's Statement About Combat Readiness With Russia Nonsense

Russian presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the statement of Oleksiy Neizhpapa, the Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, about readiness for full-scale combat against Russia was nonsense whipping up hysteria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Russian presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the statement of Oleksiy Neizhpapa, the Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, about readiness for full-scale combat against Russia was nonsense whipping up hysteria.

Neizhpapa has recently spoken about preparation for full-scale combat against Russia, which according to him might attack Kherson region to get water from Ukraine to Crimea.

"This is complete nonsense. This is artificial whipping up of anti-Russian hysteria in Ukraine, which, regrettably, does not help resolve the situation in the southeast," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Water Russia Kherson From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Social Security Fund organisational struct ..

7 minutes ago

Broken power sector swallows $45 billion in a deca ..

10 minutes ago

CPEC, a parallel world order focusing on economic ..

18 minutes ago

Yas Island ‘Safe Zone’ now in place for UFC Fi ..

22 minutes ago

In5 startups raise AED65 million in H1 2020

37 minutes ago

National Centre of Meteorology completes 219 cloud ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.