Russian presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the statement of Oleksiy Neizhpapa, the Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, about readiness for full-scale combat against Russia was nonsense whipping up hysteria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Russian presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the statement of Oleksiy Neizhpapa, the Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, about readiness for full-scale combat against Russia was nonsense whipping up hysteria.

Neizhpapa has recently spoken about preparation for full-scale combat against Russia, which according to him might attack Kherson region to get water from Ukraine to Crimea.

"This is complete nonsense. This is artificial whipping up of anti-Russian hysteria in Ukraine, which, regrettably, does not help resolve the situation in the southeast," Peskov said.