Kremlin Unaware About Possibility of In-Person Putin-Biden Meeting Before 2022 - Peskov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The Kremlin, as well as the White House, do not have information about possible face-to-face meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden until the end of the year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

The White House said earlier that it had no information about the possibility of a meeting between the leaders this year.

"We also do not have information about a face-to-face meeting until the end of the year," Peskov said.