Kremlin Unaware About Russia Accused of Espionage in Germany

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The Kremlin is unaware of the detention of people in Germany accused of espionage for Russia, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The media reported German Prosecutor General's Office has filed charges against a Russian citizen suspected of espionage.

According to the office, the Russian citizen, known as Ilnur N, who worked in one of the German universities, was detained last year. German prosecutors believe that he met with Russian intelligence officers several times to give them information in exchange for money.

"No, we don't know anything about any detained people in Germany," Peskov told reporters.