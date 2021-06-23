Kremlin Unaware if Any Russian Region Plans to Impose Lockdown

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The Kremlin is unaware of plans by Russian regions to impose lockdown, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"It does not matter what we believe, it is important here what decisions the region makes within the framework of special powers.

It is the region that determines the measures that should be taken in the current conditions. We do not have information that someone is discussing a complete lockdown," Peskov told reporters.