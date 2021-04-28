Kremlin Unaware If Putin Is Ready to Travel Anywhere for Meeting With Zelenskyy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that he is not aware whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to travel anywhere for a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In his interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Zelenskyy expressed the belief that the Vatican could be the best place for his meeting with Putin

"I do not know if President Putin is ready to go anywhere or not. At this stage, we all take as a point of departure President Putin's statement that since we are not a party to the conflict, there is no need to discuss Donbas issues and peace with us.

This should only be discussed with us within the Minsk four framework," Peskov said, asked to comment on the potential venue for the talks, and if Putin is ready to travel anywhere for negotiations with his Ukrainian counterpart.

"Putin has said he will be glad to see President Zelenskyy in Moscow if he is ready to discuss bilateral relations," Peskov recalled.