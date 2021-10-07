UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Unaware If Reporter Mozheiko Sought To Obtain Russian Citizenship

Thu 07th October 2021 | 03:21 PM

Kremlin Unaware if Reporter Mozheiko Sought to Obtain Russian Citizenship

Kremlin is unaware if Gennady Mozheiko, correspondent of the Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus newspaper who was detained in Minsk, applied for Russian citizenship, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Kremlin is unaware if Gennady Mozheiko, correspondent of the Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus newspaper who was detained in Minsk, applied for Russian citizenship, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The fact is that he will still remain a citizen of Belarus, and he will still have his own relations with the Belarusian authorities. And, in fact, as far as I know, he did not apply for Russian citizenship," Peskov told reporters.

