Kremlin Unaware if Russia Shared Data on Latest Cyberattack With US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The Kremlin has no information that Moscow shared data with Washington in connection with the latest cyberattack in the United States, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that the sides have not yet reached a consensus on the date of the meeting to discuss cybersecurity.

"I have no information that any data was provided," Peskov told reporters, adding that he "does not know" anything about the date of the meeting on the cybersecurity issues.