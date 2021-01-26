Kremlin Unaware If Russian Security Council Chief, US Official Discussed Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday he did not know whether Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev had discussed Alexey Navalny with his counterpart from the United States.

On Monday, Patrushev and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held phone talks on security ties and extension of the New START deal.

"Unfortunately, I am not aware of other details related to the conversation between Patrushev and his counterpart, so I cannot currently confirm whether the person currently staying in a detention facility was discussed," Peskov said at a briefing.

On January 18, a Moscow court sentenced Navalny, who recently returned from Germany where he recovered from an alleged poisoning attack, to 30 days in prison over violation of his probation terms in a suspended sentence on fraud charges.